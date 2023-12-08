Ozark Rape Crisis Center Provides Resources And Services For Survivors Of Sexual Assault

by Stephanie Baker

The Ozark Rape Crisis Center (ORCC) has been serving survivors of rape and sexual assault in Johnson County since 1999.

The Clarksville office is one in a network of three servicing eight counties in Arkansas. So far this year, the organization has helped 388 survivors, with 246, or 63 percent, of those in Johnson County. The Johnson County branch also assists victims of domestic violence as there is no other shelter or organization to meet the need.

The organization offers a 24-hour crisis service and emergency hotline and supports survivors with care and resources to help them restore their lives.

ORCC focuses on empowerment-based care which supports the adult victim’s choice on whether to report the crime to law enforcement and will provide care to the survivor regardless of their choice. In cases of children, the crime must be reported by the staff, as they are mandated reporters of child abuse.

“We will go with them to the hospital for an exam, and if they decide to report to law enforcement, we will be with them through the entire process,” said Executive Director Dorinda Edmisten.

The organization strives to provide freedom to survivors and assistance with rebuilding their lives. ORCC offers connections for medical services and therapy, connects survivors with resources and the organization’s network of community support partners, assists with safety planning, orders of protection, housing options, and overall meets the needs and walks with survivors on the path to healing.

For the full story see the Dec. 6 issue of The Graphic, available online or in businesses throughout Johnson County.

Photo: ORCC was named Non-Profit of the Year by the Clarksville-Johnson County Chamber of Commerce. Staff members include (from left) Kesha Boen, advocacy services coordinator; Dorinda Edmisten, executive director; Sandy Nelson, anti-human trafficking specialist; and Cheya Holman, sexual assault advocate.