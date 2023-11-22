Fall Photo Contest Winner Announced

“Sally Ann Hollow” — This photo showcasing the brilliant fall colors at Sally Ann Hollow, located on Forest Service Road 1426 near Hagarville, was chosen as the winner of The Graphic’s Fall Photo Contest. Tony Warren of Clarksville was the photographer who captured this image on Nov. 10. Tony received a 1-year digital subscription to The Graphic and a holiday gift bundle for his winning entry.

SECOND PLACE–“Fall at Fort Douglas Bridge,” by Brandyn Morrow of Lamar was the second-place winner in the The Graphic’s Fall Photo Contest. The photo was taken Oct. 24 at the Fort Douglas Bridge on Highway 123.

THIRD PLACE–The third-place photo in The Graphic’s Fall Photo Contest, “Fall Driving Down Our Hill” was taken by Therese Weick of Clarksville on Highway 818 south of Red Lick on Nov. 12.

See the November 22 edition of The Graphic for honorable mention entries.