Clarksville Council Tables Action On Exit 55 Property Sale

Clarksville City Council members declined to act on an offer to sell property near Exit 55 in a special meeting Friday, Aug. 4, due to the lack of a current appraisal.

Representatives for Jordan’s Kwikstop, a convenience store chance based out of northeast Arkansas, made an offer of $175,000 for the purchase of two acres on the northwest corner of the I-40 exit 55 exchange.

However, aldermen expressed concern that the offer was made based on an appraisal dated 2020 and stated they were hesitant to accept the offer before acquiring a current appraisal.

Action on the offer was tabled by a 5-1 vote, with Ed Bradley voting no and Patrick Baker, Susan Edens, Eddie King, Rob Risinger and Christel Thompson voting yes.

See the Aug. 9 issue of The Graphic for a full report.