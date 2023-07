DONATION PRESENTED—The Boozefighters Motorcycle Club #55 recently presented a $300 donation to the Ozark Rape Crisis Center in Clarksville to assist in providing services to the community. Attending the presentation were (front row, from left) Howard Verwiebe, Bill Schneider, James Maggard, Dorinda Edmisten, Michael Hudson, Greg West; (back row) Rick Deniz and John Smith.