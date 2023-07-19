Chuck Barrett Inducted Into Arkansas Sportscasters And Sports Writers HOF

Arkansas Razorback News Bureau

The “Voice of the Razorbacks,” Chuck Barrett, a native of Clarksville and graduate of Clarksville High School, was inducted into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame on June 28 during a ceremony in Bentonville.

Barrett is set to begin his 31st season broadcasting Arkansas sports and his 17th season as the football play-by-play announcer. This fall will be his 29th on the football broadcast, including 14 years as the broadcast’s executive producer. Prior to taking over play-by-play responsibilities for the 2007 season, his duties included hosting the pregame show, halftime and scoreboard shows as well as the football version of the Razorback Report.

He was the long time voice of Arkansas baseball, serving as the play-by-play man from 1992 to 2014. His legendary calls such as Brady Toops’ grand slam during the 2004 NCAA Regional and calls during the Hogs’ trips to the College World Series in 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2011.

In addition to his duties as the Voice of the Razorbacks for football, he picked up men’s basketball play-by-play duties prior to the 2010-11 season. He has been recognized by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame as the Arkansas Sportscaster of the Year three times (2007, 2008, 2009).

Barrett hosted the popular statewide radio show SportsRap from 1994-2007.

Sportswriter and Little Rock native George Schroeder joined Barrett in being inducted. Schroeder enjoyed a decorated career while covering Oklahoma, Oregon and eventually being a national writer for USA Today covering college football.

–Photo courtesy University Of Arkansas