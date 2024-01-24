Higby, Case Compete With ATU Anglers At Nationals

ATU News Bureau

Six Arkansas Tech University Fishing Club members, including Mat Higby of Lamar and John Foster Case of Clarksville, competed at the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship at Lake Toho, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 11.

The team finished 103rd among the 135-team field.

Higby and Case brought eight bass weighing a total of 13 pounds, six ounces to the scales.

Mat Higby (left) and John Foster Case competed with the Arkansas Tech University Fishing Club members at the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship at Lake Toho, Fla.

–Photo courtesy ATU News Bureau