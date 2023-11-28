Westside Senior Boys Beat Danville Little Johns 41-35

The Westside senior boys basketball team defeated Danville, but lost to Mulberry last week.

Danville

The Rebels hosted Danville Monday, Nov. 20, and defeated the Little Johns 41-35.

Drew Criss and Carson Hurst were the leading scorers for Westside with 12 points each.

Mulberry

Westside fell to the Mulberry Yellowjackets 54-45 at home Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Hurst led the Rebels in scoring with 11 points.

Westside will play in the Scranton Tournament Nov. 29-Dec. 2 and will travel to Two Rivers Friday, Dec. 1, for both junior high and senior high games. The junior girls’ game will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Photo: Carson Hurst fights off Danville defenders in the Westside senior boys 41-35 win over the Little Johns Monday, Nov. 20, at home. Hurst and Drew Criss led Westside in scoring with 12 points each.

–Photo courtesy Jennifer Criss