Siebenmorgen Passes For 3 TDS, 276 Yards, But Panthers Fall Short Against Farmington

The Clarksville Panthers hosted the Farmington Cardinals for homecoming on Friday, Oct. 13, and fell to the visitors 56-31.

Senior Quarterback Luke Siebenmorgen completed 14 of 28 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. On the receiving end of the scoring passes were Nathan Powell, Rhett Fultz and Talan Case.

Powell, who also rushed for a touchdown, carried the ball 11 times for 107 yards and caught five passes for 82 yards. Case caught five passes for 138 yards and completed one pass for a gain of 22 yards.

Kaden Martinez caught three passes for 28 yards and rushed five times for a gain of four yards. Rhett Fultz caught three passes for 50 yards.

For the full story see the Oct. 18 edition of The Graphic found at businesses around the county or online at www.thegraphic.org

Photo: Clarksville sophomore Denver Pickartz (10) tackles a Farmington Cardinal during the Panthers’ homecoming game Friday, Oct. 13. Pickartz recorded seven tackles on the night.

-Photo courtesy Julie Moore