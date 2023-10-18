Panther Cross Country Hosts Clarksville Invitational Meet

The Clarksville cross country teams hosted the Clarksville Invitational meet on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the CHS course.

Macy Weathers placed second overall in the senior girls division with a time of 22:10.18 in the 5K.

Other senior girls who placed included Erin Laster, 17th place, 26:35.81; and Megan Taylor, 31st place, 35:03.76.

Senior boys results included Soe Htoo, 20th place, 20:22.63; Landon Brown, 24th place, 21:00.30; and Salvador Estrada, 31st place, 22:10.59.

The junior high runners competed on a two-mile course.

Photo: Macy Weathers