Stepping Stones Recovery Prepares To Serve Peers

by Stephanie Baker

Stepping Stones Recovery will open its doors to those seeking recovery next month.

Located at 1561 County Road 2305 in Hartman, formerly The Link Church (Fernwood Assembly of God), founder Joseph Cruz and co-founder Patricia Mothan have begun remodeling the building into a residential recovery facility.

Housing is the biggest challenge Cruz said he has faced in his over 11 years in recovery. After serving as a peer specialist and after years of working with Next Step Recovery, he found his passion for working in residential recovery and community development.

“This is our mission, our calling,” said Molthan, who has spent 20 years collectively working on her wellness journey.

The center will serve as a cohesive recovery center organization for both Johnson and Franklin counties. The first phase of the program with 10-15 beds will launch at the beginning of April, with plans to expand the project to 24 beds later this spring. The large two-building facility will provide the non-profit with plenty of room to grow in the years to come, as it expands to better meet the needs of those recovering from addiction. Cruz explained he wants to build a program that will support the journey of its “peers” through recovery for years to come…

Photo: Joseph Cruz (left) and Patricia Mothan

For full story see the March 27 edition of The Graphic, found online with a subscription or in businesses throughout Johnson County.