Clarksville Receives Signs From Arbor Day Foundation

Clarksville received signs from the Arbor Day Foundation on Tuesday, March 12, showcasing its achievement of 20 years as a Tree City USA designated city. Attending the presentation were (front) Jackie English; (back row, from left) Keaton Phillips, Arkansas Forestry Commission; Ben Stepp, Terry Curtis, Jacob Bradley, and Mayor David Reider. The requirements to be a designated Tree City USA city include maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day.

–Graphic photo by Stephanie Baker