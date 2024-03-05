Finding Faith And Freedom: Safe Haven Helps Women

by Stephanie Baker

Safe Haven celebrated the grand opening of its Community Crisis Center on Thursday, Feb. 15. Since 2019, the organization has grown considerably, branching out to better meet the needs of Johnson County. The organization now provides a recovery residence home for women, the first NARR-certified in the state.

“Our absolute goal is to provide a practical next step for their situation. They may not like the options we give them, but they have options,” said Founder Sharon Garrett.

The organization offers a range of services including substance abuse counseling, peer support services, case management, transportation to detox and rehabilitation, educational classes, and a 12-week faith-based recovery day program, entitled Foundations for Freedom, in addition to the women’s recovery residence.

Garrett was originally a writer of women’s Bible studies and a conference speaker, as well as a stay-at-home mother. Copies of her Bible study “So What’s The Deal?”, made their way to Newport’s women’s prison. Garrett received a letter from a woman incarcerated there thanking her for the study, explaining the impact it had on her personally, and asking Garrett to begin a women’s home.

It was an idea she was, at first, very hesitant to embrace, but after hearing another testimonial from the study, also asking for a women's shelter a year later, she eventually told God, "I don't know what it would look like, but I am willing," she said.

Photo: Founder Sharon Garrett (center) spoke at the grand opening of Safe Haven’s community crisis center on Feb. 15. Also presenting at the event were (from left) Tenesya Barnes, Aaron Pilkington, Steve Houserman, Matthew Garrett, Tiffany Kennedy and Sarah Bolduc. –Graphic photo by Stephanie Baker