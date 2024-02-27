LMS ALE Program And Math Teachers Recognized At Capitol

PROGRAM RECOGNIZED–Lamar Middle School alternative learning environment (ALE) and math teachers were recognized at the Arkansas Association of Alternative Education (AAAE) Leadership Day at the state Capitol on Feb. 13. It was the third consecutive year the Lamar program was recognized for high achievement on ACT Aspire math assessments. Attending the leadership day to accept the award were (from left) Beth Morrow, Leslie Moore, Josye Hampton and Paula Holt.

From Feb. 28 edition of The Graphic.