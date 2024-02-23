Pearson Serves Meals To Residents For 12 Years

by Stephanie Baker

Gay Pearson has served as dietary manager at Johnson County Health and Rehab for over 12 years. Pearson and her kitchen staff of 18 cook three meals a day for over 100 residents.

The health of a resident declines rapidly if they are not well nourished, making Pearson job’s essential to the care provided at the facility. Pearson explained that the easiest way to encourage a resident to eat is to make them something they want to eat. She takes special effort with the presentation and plating of the food, including styling pureed foods to closely resemble the original meal.

Pearson said her goal is to make sure the residents are happy and well-fed.

She works closely with administration and the activity director to plan themed meals for special occasions to enrich the lives of the residents who live there.

“Gay is known for her tender care for senior residents. She ours her heart and soul into her meals – and her famous chocolate gravy! She brings a taste of home and comfort to residents, filling in where needed even if it’s doing the dishes. She leads her team with humility, never asking them to do something she isn’t willing to do,” said JCHR Administrator Robin Lambert.

Gay Pearson, dietary manager at Johnson County Health and Rehab, dresses up as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz for a themed day at the nursing facility, where she has served for over 12 years. She often participates in resident activities and makes special meals to coordinate with events.

–Photo courtesy Johnson County Health and Rehab

For full story see the Feb. 21 issue of The Graphic.