Lamar School Board Hires Dr. Jones As Superintendent

The Lamar School Board met on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and after an executive session, unanimously voted to hire Dr. Clint Jones as the new superintendent effective July 2024.

Jones released the following statement:

“I am thrilled to be selected as the next superintendent of the Lamar School District. It is an honor and a privilege to return to Johnson County and serve the students, faculty, staff, and community of Lamar. I am looking forward to reconnecting with old friends and developing new relationships within the Lamar family. I want to thank the Lamar Board of Education for their support and confidence, and I look forward to working with each member of our great faculty and staff. Together, we will continue to provide an excellent learning environment and ensure a bright future for all of our students.”

Jones currently serves as the assistant superintendent of the Monticello School District. Raised in Johnson County, he attended and graduated from the Westside School District. He has been married to his wife, Lorie Baker Jones, also raised in Johnson County, for 27 years. They have two children, Hannah, a junior at Harding University, and Luke, a freshman at Harding University.

He began his administrative career as an assistant principal at Alief Taylor High School in Houston, Texas. In 2006, Jones and his family returned home to Arkansas, where he served the County Line School District as high school principal, and later, as superintendent. He then served as an assistant superintendent for the Farmington School District. In 2014, Jones assumed the role of superintendent of the Huntsville School District.

In 2018, he accepted the appointment of director of the Arkansas Leadership Academy, housed at the University of Arkansas. As director, he oversaw the Academy’s work with teachers, administrators, and educational leaders across the state of Arkansas. Additionally, he served as an assistant professor of educational leadership at the University of Arkansas as well as an adjunct professor of educational leadership for Harding University and Arkansas Tech University.

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in social science from Harding University, his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Houston-Victoria, an educational specialist degree from Harding University, and his doctorate in school leadership from Arkansas Tech University.

This story appeared in the Feb. 21 issue of The Graphic.