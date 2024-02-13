Clarksville PHC Holds Baby Bottle Fundraiser

by Stephanie Baker

The Clarksville Pregnancy Help Center (PHC) has been collecting donations from the community to fund the services it provides to women and unborn babies in need.

In the first of its two annual fundraisers, the faith-based, pro-life organization distributed approximately 1,000 baby bottles throughout the community on Sanctity of Life Sunday, Jan. 21, mostly to churches and small businesses. The bottles are then collected around Valentine’s Day, full of donations used to help fund the support the center offers women in crisis in the community. The clinic receives no government assistance and is fully funded by grants and donations, much of that coming from the baby bottle fundraiser and the annual benefit banquet each autumn, according to Clinical Manager Jaleen Robinson.

The medical clinic is overseen by Dr. JaNell Burch and provides resources, education and free prenatal care to women in Johnson County who are facing an unplanned pregnancy.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Director Terrie Melson and Robinson continue to see more women seeking care. In 2023, the clinic had nearly 1,000 visits from 150 expecting women in the community and provided over 1,000 parenting classes, 60 car seats, and 7,000 diapers to clients free of charge.

“Our goal is to get these girls off to a really good start in their pregnancy,” said Robinson.

Photo: Clarksville Pregnancy Help Clinic Director Terrie Melson (left) and Clinical Manager Jaleen Robinson RN, showcase items in the clinic’s baby boutique. Women can take pregnancy classes through the clinic to earn points that can be redeemed in the boutique for baby clothes, toys and diapers.

-Graphic photo by Stephanie Baker