Clarksville Council Adjusts Street Budget To Fund Vision 21 Projects

by Janice Penix

Adjustments to the city’s budget were approved by members of the Clarksville City Council during their monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 12, to fund remaining parks and recreation projects from the Vision 21 bond initiative.

Mayor David Rieder said the five projects included in the Vision 21 Initiative have exceeded the budgeted estimates designated in 2021 when voters approved the bond refunding proposal. The refunding of the revenue bonds was designed to fund five parks and recreation projects: mountain bike trails at Lake Ludwig; an all-inclusive playground at Cline Park; expansion of the Marvin Vinson Multi-Purpose Building; new lighting and improvements to the city soccer complex; and the construction of a baseball field complex on property adjacent to the former Hanesbrands Inc. facility.

Due to rising construction costs, several of the projects have exceeded the budgeted estimates, Rieder explained. The bike trail system had a budget of $1 million and exceeded that amount by approximately $60,000; and the multi-purpose building project had a budget of $3 million which has been exceeded by more than $2 million. A portion of the multi-purpose building’s excessive cost is due to a fire last summer which resulted in significant damage to the electrical system inside the building. An insurance claim was submitted for that damage, with just over $400,000 received to date, according to figures from City Clerk/Treasurer Barbara Blackard.

A grant was received which funded a large majority of the all-inclusive playground project.

The baseball and soccer field projects were budgeted at $3 million, and the cost of the soccer field improvements totaled just over $1,065,000. However, the city has expended all of the bond funds currently available, according to Rieder, and must pull from other sources to complete the Vision 21 projects.

