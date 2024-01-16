Lamar Council Members Deny Commercial Rezoning Request

by Stephanie Baker

Jason Young addressed the Lamar City Council in its regular meeting on Jan. 9 regarding a request he made in late 2023, to rezone his property on South Johnsonville Street from an R-2 residential property to a C-1 commercial property.

Young presented his plan to lease the building to ACMS as an administrative office space and storage facility for the company’s hydro dam business. He presented blue prints of the property and building to the Council along with his plan to install a privacy fence around the property to separate it from a neighboring apartment complex. In order to lease the building as an office space, the building must first be rezoned as a commercial property.

“I bought the property to improve it,” said Young.

The Council discussed the situation and, after comparing it to a similar building that was rezoned earlier in 2023, it was decided that location was the key difference between the two cases…

