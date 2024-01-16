Johnson County Sees First Major Snow Accumulation Of 2024

FIRST SNOW—Snow accumulations reached up to four inches in areas of Johnson County during a winter storm which moved through the area on Sunday, Jan. 14, and Monday, Jan. 15. Temperatures were in the single digits to teens for several days, with many areas of Arkansas setting new daily low temperatures. The frigid temperatures didn’t stop Banks, a one-year-old goldendoodle from Knoxville, from enjoying his first experience with snow.

–Photo courtesy Dinah Lewis