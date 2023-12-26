City Celebrates Opening Of Red Lick MTB Trail System

The city of Clarksville celebrated the completion of one of its largest parks and recreation investments on Dec. 16 as the Red Lick MTB mountain bike trail system near Lake Ludwig was officially opened by Mayor David Rieder.

The trails were funded through the Vision 21 bond initiative approved by voters in 2021. The refunding of revenue bonds generated $6.8 million for parks and recreation projects in the city of Clarksville. The trail project totaled just over $1 million, making it one of the largest of the parks projects included in the Vision 21 initiative.

“It’s amazing what these trails have done for this community, and I think over time we’ll see it even better,” Rieder said at the grand opening of the trails. “We’ve got some world-class downhill trails here and some flow trails that typically you pay quite a bit of money at a park to go do, and this was all done with local money from the bond. That just tells you that the voters of Johnson County and Clarksville wanted this type of thing in their community. That’s a great sign for the future.”

The trail design and construction was completed by Rogue Trails and includes a cross country multi-use, directional downhill trail, a strider loop, a National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) lake loop and bike skills area. The trail around the lake is a four-mile dirt surface for walking or riding for adaptive opportunities. Two bridges were also constructed on the lake loop.

“No matter your age or your skill level, there’s something on these trails,” Rieder said. “From the loop around the lake which is 4.3 miles, to four world-class downhill trails that Rogue built for us, and then a flow loop that’s over seven miles.”

The completion of the trails was delayed after the city disputed a change order request from Rogue Trails totaling nearly $200,000, which resulted from what the company said was a larger bridge required by Corps of Engineers regulations…

For the full story, see the Dec. 27 issue of The Graphic, found online or in businesses around Johnson County.

Mayor David Rieder cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the Red Lick MTB mountain bike trail system at Lake Ludwig on Saturday, Dec. 16, as a group of riders wait to take the trails.

–Photo courtesy Mario Varela