JCSO Holds Christmas Event

An inflatable gingerbread man greets two children during the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s Christmas event for area families on Saturday, Dec. 9. Over 60 volunteers from the JCSO, along with their families and other first responders, were ready for more than 400 children who eagerly waited in approximately 160 cars. Cpl. Nancy Patton and her crew served more than 800 hot dog lunches and over 1,000 toys. Mrs. Claus and her elf met each car, and a dancing snowman, Christmas tree and polar bear entertained the young visitors. Honorary Deputy Charlie Smith took a very mischievous Grinch into custody as families made their way to Santa in the drive-thru line. This is the third year the JCSO has hosted the event.

–Photo courtesy Sue Hughes