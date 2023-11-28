Westside Drama, Choir To Present ‘A Christmas Carol’

The Westside High School drama team and choir will perform an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” on Friday, Dec. 7.

The performance will begin at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, located at 400 AR 164, Hartman. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

A synopsis of the play states, “In this all-time favorite drama, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder and gentler man.”

Cast members include Zain Figley as Scrooge, Justin Haltom as Bob Cratchet, Hayden Koerner as Tiny Tim, and Ashytn Smith as the Spirits.

The drama team is under the direction of Jordan Mayes. Cast members will be accompanied by the Westside High School choir, led by Liam O’Daniels, in the singing of your favorite Christmas carols.

Jordan Mayes, Westside drama instructor, promotes the high school’s upcoming presentation of “A Christmas Carol,” which will be performed Dec. 7.