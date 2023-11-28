 Skip to content

Senior Center Hosts Thanksgiving Fundraiser

THANKSGIVING FUNDRAISER MEAL–The Johnson County Senior Activity Center hosted a Thanksgiving fundraiser meal on Friday, Nov. 17. The center raised $767 for center activities. Participating in the fundraiser were (from left) Nelda Havard, Deborah Reece, Karen Otten, Ira Spinley, and Lane McKinley.

