| logout
Senior Center Hosts Thanksgiving Fundraiser
THANKSGIVING FUNDRAISER MEAL–The Johnson County Senior Activity Center hosted a Thanksgiving fundraiser meal on Friday, Nov. 17. The center raised $767 for center activities. Participating in the fundraiser were (from left) Nelda Havard, Deborah Reece, Karen Otten, Ira Spinley, and Lane McKinley.
Posted in News
Related Posts
Westside Drama, Choir To Present ‘A Christmas Carol’
November 28, 2023 | No Comments »
Fall Photo Contest Winner Announced
Youth Coalition Provides Items To Children In Need
Tom Hughes Is Appointed Sheriff In Special Quorum Court Meeting
Lamar Superintendent Resignation Accepted in Special Meeting
November 17, 2023 | No Comments »