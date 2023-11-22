Tom Hughes Is Appointed Sheriff In Special Quorum Court Meeting

Tom Hughes of Ozone, a retired Fort Worth Police sergeant, was appointed county sheriff by members of the Johnson County Quorum Court during a special meeting Friday, Nov. 17.

Hughes is also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He will fulfill the remainder of the term vacated by Jimmy Stephens, who resigned last month. Hughes will be ineligible to run for the office at the end of his appointment period.

The Quorum Court officially declared the position vacant on Nov. 3, after receiving Stephens’ resignation letter on Oct. 25. Members voted to advertise the position and to accept resumes until Nov. 15. At that time, seven resumes had been received.

Justices of the peace met in special session on the evening of Nov. 15 to review the resumes and voted to call all seven applicants for interviews on Friday, Nov. 17.

Applicants included Charles Beavers, Jeremy Bennett, Greg Donaldson, Jerry Dorney, Hughes, Jerold McVay and James Melson.

The meeting for interviews began at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and after interviewing all of the candidates, three of the applicants – Bennett, Donaldson and Hughes – were called back for a second interview at approximately 7:25 p.m.

Photo: Tom Hughes (left) was sworn in as Johnson County Sheriff by Circuit Judge James Dunham on Friday, Nov. 17.

