Mock Interviews Help Lamar Students Hone Workplace Communication Skills

Students in Megan Brown’s professional communications course at Lamar High School recently completed a unit on communication within the workplace.

Among the components of the course, students learned to identify appropriate business etiquette including appearance, introductions, handshakes, and how to properly compose emails. Students also spent time building resumes and preparing for potential job interviews by learning how to answer common interview questions and to be mindful of their nonverbal communication.

The capstone of the unit involved putting all the elements together in front of real leaders in the community by participating in mock interviews.

Photo: Levi Harvey, a ninth grade student in Megan Brown’s professional communications course at Lamar High School, shakes hands with Ian Simpson of the Russellville Fire Department during a recent mock interview project.

–Photo courtesy Megan Brown