City Council Allocates Community Projects Funds For Downtown, Lake Improvements

by Janice Penix

The Clarksville City Council allocated over $425,000 in community projects funds during its monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 13, for projects in the downtown area and at Lake Ludwig.

An ordinance was approved waiving competitive bidding requirements for the construction of public restrooms in the downtown district and approving the expenditure of up to $160,000 in funding for the project.

The restrooms are being constructed on the back of the Johnson County Historical Society building. Initially the city put the project out for bids, but estimates came in much higher than expected, Mayor David Rieder said. Therefore, Rieder elected to use the construction management process to reduce costs, with the city overseeing the process.

In addition to the $160,000 for the restrooms, the Council also allocated $20,000 in community projects funds for the installation of windows on the historical society building.

Community projects funds were also appropriated for the construction of a swim beach on the north side of Lake Ludwig.

Rieder proposed the project be undertaken while the lake has been lowered by Clarksville Connected Utilities, making the area accessible for clearing of brush and installation of sand.

