JC Quorum Court Declares Vacancy In Sheriff’s Position, Will Take Applications

by Janice Penix

The Johnson County Quorum Court is accepting applications for the position of sheriff following the resignation of Jimmy Stephens from office last month.

Justices of the peace met in a special session on Friday, Nov. 3, to officially declare a vacancy in the position and to determine how they will proceed with appointing Stephens’ replacement.

Stephens submitted his resignation from office on Oct. 25, at which time he also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of hydrocodone. He was arrested in December 2022 for possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms following a traffic stop initiated by Arkansas State Police personnel north of Alma.

According to state law, the quorum court must declare a vacancy in a county office when an official resigns and must file the declaration in writing with the governor. After the vacancy is declared, the quorum court has 30 days after the vacancy is declared to fill the position.

After adopting a resolution formally declaring the sheriff’s position vacant on Friday, justices of the peace voted unanimously to advertise the position and to accept resumes from interested parties until Nov. 15.

