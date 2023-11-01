| logout
Warrior Seniors Honored At Senior Night Festivities
WARRIOR SENIORS who were honored as part of Senior Night festivities at Lamar on Friday, Oct. 27, included (from left) Phoenix Preece and Taylor Horn, managers; Blake Vick, Brayden Hyndmen, Bazzel Duke, Joe Hilton, Coach Josh Jones, Will Sanderson, Logan Kendrick, Jarrett Dalton, Gavyn Edwards, Lane Miller, Abe James and Noah Gleesing.
Posted in Sports
