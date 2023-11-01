Lady Panthers District Cross Country Runners-Up

Members of the Clarksville Lady Panthers cross country teams who competed in the 4A West District Meet included (from left) Desiree Lares, Diana Dominguez, Lillian Brott, Fabiola Roman, Paige Banning, Macy Weathers, Erin Laster, Eleanor Nybye, Megan Taylor, Emily Perez and Thee Win. The senior girls team was district runner-up, with Weathers, Roman and Banning qualifying for the state meet.

–Photo courtesy Lori Weathers