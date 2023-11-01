First Meeting Held By 100 Families Initiative

Project Community, a non-profit organization begun in 2021 by Project Church to assist people in Johnson County, held the first 100 Families Alliance meeting on Friday, Oct. 27. 100 Families is a community-led initiative that helps families move from crisis to career by utilizing existing resources within the community. It operates under the umbrella of the Restore Hope Arkansas organization, which assists in connecting city, county and state partners to create better outcomes for families in need.

For the rest of the story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Graphic, found online or in businesses around Johnson County.