JCORE Fights Local Drug Problems With New Tactics

by Stephanie Baker

The Johnson County Opioid Response Effort (JCORE) has a unique and effective way to fight drug use and distribution in the community where peer recovery support specialists work hand-in-hand with law enforcement.

According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Bennett, the organization fights the drug problem in Johnson County through both the supply and demand by helping those with addiction work towards recovery and investigating the distribution of illegal substances.

The peer specialists are most effective in the moments where addicts are most receptive to help, Bennett said. This is most often immediately after an overdose, arrest, or investigation. Peer specialists respond with police on drug-related incidents and follow those facing addiction through medical care and possible incarceration and, if they are receptive to recovery, will guide them on the journey to rebuilding their lives drug free.

“They have this bond of ‘I’ve done this, let me show you how I did it, so you can beat this too,’” said Bennett.

Photo: JCORE team members (from left) Peer Recovery Support Specialist Jeff Burch, guest speaker Jackie Russell Norwood, Chief Deputy Jeremy Bennett, and Peer Recovery Support Specialist Patricia Molthan at the Mobilize Recovery Day of Service event on Sept. 30.

