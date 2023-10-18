Landscaper Plants Joy With Community Gardens

by Stephanie Baker

Jackie English has worked as a landscaper with Clarksville Parks and Recreation for 10 years.

English and her team are responsible for the lovely flower displays planted all around the city. Her trademark is planting edible plants alongside her flowers. The community gardens, she said, help with food security for those who may not be able to purchase fresh produce and foster a love of gardening with those who may not be able to experience it otherwise.

“I just want to help people,” said English who is cultivating kindness and community with her shared gardens throughout the city.

A garden plot next to the greenhouse located at the site of the city’s old pool hosts a harvest of turnips, carrots, kale, tomatoes, and jalapenos to share with the community. Flowers, herbs, and pineapples grow among her late summer pocket park display on Cherry Street. A seasonal bounty of blueberries grows around City Hall. Each area is carefully curated to yield beauty and blessing.

