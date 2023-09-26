Clarksville Board Approves Free Student Admission For Athletics

by Janice Penix

The Clarksville School Board voted unanimously Monday, Sept. 25, to provide passes for all students in the district granting them free admission to athletic events beginning with the upcoming basketball season.

In August, Board member Bobby Freeman requested the district consider this policy to assist families. Superintendent David Hopkins, Business Manager Brittany Koch and Athletic Director Michael Banning collaborated to develop the proposal that was approved on Monday.

According to Banning, under the new policy, students in sixth through 12th grades will be provided passes for free admission to all athletic events, while those in kindergarten through fifth grade will be provided passes which will grant them admission as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Any student who exits the event will have to pay to re-enter, Banning said. The passes will be distributed to be effective Nov. 6 at the first home basketball game.

Currently, students and adults pay $5 in admission at each event. The athletic department does offer season passes for students at a cost of $20, although Banning told the Board in August that the number of passes sold has decreased in recent years. This year, he said, 102 student passes have been purchased, while during the 2022-23 school year, 168 student passes were sold.

