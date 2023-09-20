CCU Auditor Presents Summary Of Findings To Clarksville City Council

by Janice Penix

An accountant who was employed by the city to conduct an audit of Clarksville Connected Utilities presented her initial findings and recommendations to members of the Clarksville City Council during their monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 18.

Sue Talkington of Landmark CPAs told the Council that the audit is not yet complete, but she hopes to have it finished within the next month. However, she did provide a list of findings and recommendations based on her work to-date.

Talkington and her firm were employed by the city to conduct the utility’s audit for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2021, and ending Sept. 30, 2022. The utility had received an audit containing significant findings for the previous fiscal year by King, Jacobs and Lorfing, the firm it had annually employed to conduct its audit.

Mayor David Rieder said Monday that he requested King, Jacobs and Lorfing to cease its audit for 2021-22 and the third-party firm was hired to ensure transparency and to protect the city, CCU and King, Jacobs and Lorfing.

Talkington assured the Council that the previous audit by King, Jacobs and Lorfing was conducted appropriately and that the findings resulting from it evidenced the fact that it was done professionally and ethically.

Alderman Eddie King said he wanted to make sure it was clear to the public that the accountants of King, Jacobs and Lorfing did their job and did make appropriate recommendations to the CCU Commission regarding fiscal issues.

Talkington agreed.

“Every auditing firm has a different approach or way of doing things,” she said. “We never second guess another firm’s methodology. I would never say anything about them not doing a good audit.”

Photo: Sue Talkington of Landmark CPAs addresses Clarksville City Council in the Sept. 18 meeting.