Clarksville City Council Meeting Is Rescheduled

The Clarksville City Council meeting, which was originally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 18, at city hall. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The agenda is as follows:

–Police department policy, “Post Officer Involved Critical Incidents.”

–Ordinance to waive bidding, purchase of two Tahoes for police department.

–Ordinance, planning and zoning recommendation: approval of final plat and accept dedication of right-of-way for Dollar General.

–Eco Strat appropriations.

–Resolution to levy 2022 property taxes.

–CCU 2022 audit report presentation.

–Monthly reports from committees, police department, city inspector, airport commission, fire department, street/engineering department, parks and recreation department (multi-purpose building, recycle center, aquatic center), maintenance department, economic development/Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Connected Utilities, advertising and promotion commission and treasurer.