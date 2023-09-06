Quorum Court To Vote On Regulations For Alcohol Sales At Sept. 21 Meeting

Following a special meeting which served as a work session and an opportunity to receive public comments, the Johnson County Quorum Court will vote on proposed rules and procedures for the sale of alcohol in private clubs during its regular meeting on Sept. 21.

Justices of the peace discussed the draft of an ordinance prepared by County Attorney Jason Owens which would establish how a private club permit is obtained in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Court determined it needed procedures in place after it received an application for a private club permit at a new business in Oark last month. The permit applicant attended the Aug. 17 quorum court meeting, when justices of the peace decided to table action on the application after it was determined legal clarification was needed.

Diane Marr has applied for a private club permit for Mountain View Bistro Club, Inc., a restaurant being constructed at 9559 County Road 5440 near Oark.

The ordinance in question at the special meeting was not directly related to Marr’s application but instead will establish how applications can be obtained moving forward…

Photo: Members of the public look on during the August 28 special meeting of the Johnson County Quorum Court.

–Photo courtesy of Lt. Brent Scott of the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office