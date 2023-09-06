’22 CCU Audit Among Items To Be Discussed In Clarksville Council Meeting Monday, Sept. 11

The Clarksville City Council will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the city hall conference room to consider the following agenda items.

–Police department policy, “Post Officer Involved Critical Incidents.”

–Police department, purchase of two Tahoes.

–Planning and zoning recommendation: preliminary and final plat for Dollar General.

–Eco Strat appropriations.

–CCU 2022 audit report presentation.

–Monthly reports from committees, police department, city inspector, airport commission, fire department, street/engineering department, parks and recreation department (multi-purpose building, recycle center, aquatic center), maintenance department, economic development/Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Connected Utilities, advertising and promotion commission and treasurer.