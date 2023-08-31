Clarification Of Police Report In Aug. 30 Issue

CLARIFICATION | An incident reported in the Aug. 30 issue of The Graphic’s “Police Report,” which involved an employee of an assisted living facility accused of assaulting a resident did not occur at Providence Assisted Living on Hospital Drive in Clarksville. The report which appeared in The Graphic stated that Patrolman Chris Haynes of the Clarksville Police Department investigated an incident at a facility on Poplar Street in which a staff member reported a combative resident had been assaulted by another employee. The employee left the property at the request of the supervisor.