Herder And Mize Win Arkansas Youth Bass Hogs Championship

The Arkansas Youth Bass Hogs championship tournament was held Aug. 12 at Nimrod Lake with 21 teams competing. Winners were Xavier Herder (left) and Jeff Mize, boat captain, 14.75 pounds. Other results were Landon Rhine and Gabe Morrow, 14.50 pounds, second place; Draden Davidson and Revin Davidson, 13.53 pounds, third place; Luke Oliver and Ty Oliver, 13.40 pounds, fourth place; Landon Crafton and Ethan Douglas, 5.1 pounds, big bass; and Kye Vaught and Drew Criss, 3.08 pounds, big trash fish.

–Photo courtesy Jeff Mize

See this on page 7 of the August 30 edition of The Graphic.