CFD RESPONDS TO INCIDENT AT MARVIN VINSON BUILDING

The Clarksville Fire Department responded to a call at the Marvin Vinson Multi-Purpose Building on Friday, Aug. 25, where the building is undergoing renovations and an expansion. According to Fire Chief Jason Weaver, the incident occurred as the result of an accidental electrical short of the main electrical feed to the building. Weaver said the short caused arcing inside an electrical cabinet in the electrical room and the arcing created light smoke conditions inside the building. CFD personnel arrived on scene, insured that the electrical utilities to the building were turned off, made entry into the electrical room and determined that there was no extension of fire, Weaver said. It was determined the arcing was contained to the electrical cabinet. The building was closed following the incident and through the weekend. The building will be closed until further notice.

–Photo courtesy Billie Nichols