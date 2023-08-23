 Skip to content

Johnson County Receives Safety Award During AAC Conference

| |

The Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) awarded its annual safety awards during its 55th annual conference, held Aug. 9-11 in Rogers/Benton County.

Johnson County was one of 31 counties receiving the award and scored 90 points on the 100-point grading system.

 

For full story see the August 23 edition of The Graphic.

 

AAC Loss Control Consultant Matt Bradshaw (right) presents a 2023 Safety Award to Johnson County Judge Herman Houston.

Posted in News

Leave a Comment