Job Fair Planned To Assist Hanesbrands Employees Affected By Plant Closing

The city of Clarksville’s economic development office and the Clarksville-Johnson County Chamber of Commerce announced a job fair will be held in the near future for employees of Hanesbrands, Inc., which announced the closure of its Clarksville plant earlier this week. Clarksville’s Economic Development Officer Stephen Houserman, Chamber of Commerce staff and the Department of Workforce Services’ rapid response team are jointly coordinating the job fair, which will be held at the Hanesbrands facility. The date of the job fair has yet to be determined, but Houserman said employees will be notified as soon as possible after the details are confirmed. In addition to the job fair, resources such as resume building and one-on-one consultations will be offered to affected employees.

This is a developing story.