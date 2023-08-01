JCSO Investigating Fatal Shooting of 9-Year-Old

On July 31, 2023 at approximately 8:23PM Johnson County 911 received a call of an accidental shooting of 2 juvenile boys ages 7 and 9 in the Lutherville community. The parents of the children met Johnson County EMS in the City of Lamar.

Johnson County Emergency Services, Johnson County Sheriff’s office, Clarksville Police and Lamar Police responded. The juveniles were transported to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center. Lifesaving efforts were performed by hospital staff on the 9-year-old but were unsuccessful. The 7-year-old was treated and released. No other information will be released at this time. This case is being jointly investigated by the Johnson County Criminal Investigation Division, Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation division.

At this time it does not appear there will be criminal charges based off the initial investigation.

An additional press release will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation.