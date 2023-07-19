Lamar FFA Students Travel to Guatemala

GUATEMALA TRIP–The Lamar FFA Chapter partnered with Salt & Light Servants Nonprofit to travel to Jalapa, Guatemala, in July where the FFA students designed and built chicken coops to help provide sustainable agriculture opportunities for community members. Along with the coops, the Salt & Light Servants built houses and provided medical aid and shoes to students in a local school. Lamar students participating were (front) Dean Culver; (back row, from left) Ben Noonan and Kaz Crotts.