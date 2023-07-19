 Skip to content

JC Library Board Swears In New Member

Greg Donaldson was sworn in by Johnson County Judge Herman Houston as the newest member of the Johnson County Library Board on Wednesday, July 19. Donaldson’s appointment was approved by the Johnson County Quorum Court on Thursday, July 13.  Also attending the swearing-in was James Ritchie, library branch manager.

–Photo courtesy James Ritchie

