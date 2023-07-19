| logout
JC Library Board Swears In New Member
Greg Donaldson was sworn in by Johnson County Judge Herman Houston as the newest member of the Johnson County Library Board on Wednesday, July 19. Donaldson’s appointment was approved by the Johnson County Quorum Court on Thursday, July 13. Also attending the swearing-in was James Ritchie, library branch manager.
–Photo courtesy James Ritchie
Posted in News
