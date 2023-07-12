81st Peach Festival Pageant Is Held; Royalty Is Crowned

Royalty named at the 81st annual Johnson County Peach Festival pageants held Thursday through Saturday nights, July 6-8, at the Clarksville School Fine Arts Center were (front row, from left) Little Mister Johnson County Henry Hook; Teeny Peach Olivia Anne-Marie Browning; Tiny Peach Bradlie Wright; Princess Elberta Karliah Kendrick; Petite Peach Willa Everly Ashlock; Pre-Teen Peach Jayden Lara; Teen Peach Isabella Rogers; (back row) Mrs. Peach Valerie Holmesley; Miss Johnson County Teen Abigail Cotton; Miss Johnson County Olivia McNeese; Miss Arkansas Valley Jayson Toney; Miss Arkansas Valley Teen Maddie Finn; and Miss Peach Kinlie Reynolds. The theme of this year’s pageant was “Welcome To The Wild West Peach Fest.” For the full story, see the July 12, 2023 edition of The Graphic.

–Photo courtesy Stageshot Photography by Chris Davis