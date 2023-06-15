PRESS RELEASE: CLARKSVILLE RECEIVES TOP BDO ZONE RATING
‘AA’ Rating to Address Environmental Concerns and Stimulate Investment Opportunities
The BDO Zone Initiative has issued an ‘AA’ rated BDO Zone designation for Clarksville, Arkansas for 2.4 million tons
per year of poultry litter.
The City of Clarksville, Clarksville Connected Utilities (CCU), and Ecostrat are pleased to announce the
issuance of a new Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zone designation for poultry litter.
The Clarksville BDO Zone is rated ‘AA’, or very low risk, based on steady and reliable generation of large
volumes of biomass, well-developed and mature supply chain components, and strong local community
support for new bio-based project development. The rated feedstock quantity is notable for its size: 2.4
million tons per year of poultry litter is generated in the Clarksville BDO Zone, which extends a 75-mile
drive distance, centering in the City.
David Rieder, Mayor of Clarksville stated, “The City of Clarksville is at the dawn of a robust market shift
that could not come at a better time as environmental pressures are mounting on all sides of our
economy. My administration’s mission is to address these issues by promoting sustainability, eliminating
food insecurity, and reducing our dependence on non-renewable resources. Our “AA” BDO Zone Rating is
the first step toward building a diverse economy that addresses those issues head-on. We are proud to
be leading Arkansas and the Nation into a promising 21st Century.”
Clarksville’s Poultry Litter rating is the third ‘AA’ rating issued in North America. The ‘AA’ Rating issue
indicates that Clarksville merits strong consideration as a location for new bio-based project development
that requires stable, long-term supplies of poultry litter.
Jordan Solomon, Chairman of the BDO Zone Initiative added, “We commend Clarksville for embracing
the opportunity to utilize poultry litter, an unavoidable and valuable by-product, not only to address
environmental concerns but also positively impact the political landscape. This transformative approach
turns a major statewide issue into an attractive investment opportunity. Undoubtedly, the ‘AA’ BDO Zone
Rating will shed light on Clarksville as one of the leading areas in the nation for a biobased facility
specializing in poultry litter processing.”
To see the full BDO Zone Rating for Clarksville please click here, or visit www.bdozone.org.
About the City of Clarksville
Nestled in the scenic River Valley, Clarksville, Arkansas, is a thriving community of approximately 10,000
residents, boasting a robust economy and a deep commitment to progress and growth. The city’s recent
infrastructure enhancements, particularly the $3,000,000 levee project, have removed a 100-year flood
plain in Downtown Clarksville, safeguarding local businesses and residents from potential flood risks.
Moreover, Clarksville has catalyzed economic development through the creation of a 120-acre industrial
park, designed to attract businesses that align with the community’s values and needs.
Highlighting its diverse and dynamic economy, Clarksville combines a strong manufacturing sector, a
robust agricultural industry, and pioneering research initiatives. The latter is exemplified by the
contributions of the University of Arkansas’s Fruit Research Station. Since 1891, the city has been home
to University of the Ozarks, a private, undergraduate university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church
(U.S.A.). The oldest university in the state, U of O offers more than 60 degree programs and has been
ranked among the top “Best Value” colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report for more than a
decade.
As a result of its continuous support for local businesses and commitment to innovation, Clarksville has
established itself as a regional economic hub. With various industries propelling its prosperity, Clarksville
is set for continued growth, offering a stable and promising future for its residents.
For more information about the City of Clarksville, visit www.clarksvillear.gov. The BDO Zone Local
Development Leader (LDL) is Steve Houserman, Economic Developer (shouserman@clarksvillear.gov).
About Clarksville Connected Utilities (CCU)
Clarksville Connected Utilities (CCU), the municipally owned utility company of Clarksville, Arkansas,
provides essential services including electricity, high-speed fiber internet, water, and wastewater
management to the city’s residents and businesses. With a commitment to sustainable energy
infrastructure, CCU has distinguished itself through the investment in two solar farms that generate 7.5
megawatts of power. This remarkable initiative has placed Clarksville on the map as the first city in
Arkansas to power its municipal operations primarily through solar generation, thus setting a precedent
for other communities in the state.
CCU’s forward-thinking approach extends to its connectivity services, with Clarksville being one of the first
cities in Arkansas to construct and own a robust 10-gigabit fiber network. This investment has enabled
residents and local businesses to access the fastest and most reliable internet service in the state,
attracting companies in the data and alternative energy sectors. Beyond energy and connectivity, CCU has
demonstrated innovation in water treatment by implementing a state-of-the-art Ozone disinfectant
system, offering cleaner water in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner. Through its focus
on sustainable energy, advanced fiber infrastructure, and modern water treatment systems, CCU
contributes significantly to the quality of life in Clarksville, drawing businesses and residents who value
reliable utilities and environmental stewardship.
About The BDO Zone Initiative
The BDO Zone Initiative is an economic development platform that enables local communities to deploy
powerful economic development tools – BDO Zone Ratings – to drive, accelerate, and catalyze biobased
investment and commercial project development in BDO Zones.
A BDO Zone rating is a standards-based technical risk assessment of biomass feedstock, supply chain, and
infrastructure attributes of a region with respect to the feasibility and development potential of new
biofuel, renewable chemical, biogas, bioproduct, or clean hydrogen plants.
BDO Zone ratings help regions and communities attract new biobased project development and
participate in the growing global bioeconomy by demonstrating the maturity of local biomass supply
chains and whether or not they are developed enough to support biobased manufacturing without
excessive risk.
For more information on the BDO Zone Initiative, please contact info@bdozone.org. To view all current
and upcoming BDO Zone designations, visit www.bdozone.org or check out the BDO Zone LinkedIn page
for all news and updates.
About Ecostrat
Ecostrat is the North American Leader in supplying biomass due diligence for biofuels, renewable
chemicals, biogas, and bio-product project development and finance. Ecostrat led the USDOE/BETO
funded project to develop the new investment Standards and Ratings for Biomass Supply Chain Risk.
The Advisory Group combines the BSCR Standards with powerful predictive analytics to understand and
minimize supply chain risk. The Biomass Supply Group has 25 years of experience in sourcing and
supplying more than 5 million tons of biomass feedstock for bioenergy, biofuel, and biochemical projects
across North America.
Jordan Solomon is Chairman of the BDO Zone Initiative and President of Ecostrat. He has overseen the
development and operation of biomass supply chains for more than 5,000,000 tons of feedstock over two
decades for bioenergy, biofuel, and biochemical projects.
Jordan Solomon can be reached at jordan.solomon@ecostrat.com. For more information about Ecostrat,
visit the company’s website at www.ecostrat.com/standards or check out the Ecostrat LinkedIn page for
all news and updates