PRESS RELEASE: CLARKSVILLE RECEIVES TOP BDO ZONE RATING

‘AA’ Rating to Address Environmental Concerns and Stimulate Investment Opportunities

The BDO Zone Initiative has issued an ‘AA’ rated BDO Zone designation for Clarksville, Arkansas for 2.4 million tons

per year of poultry litter.

The City of Clarksville, Clarksville Connected Utilities (CCU), and Ecostrat are pleased to announce the

issuance of a new Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zone designation for poultry litter.

The Clarksville BDO Zone is rated ‘AA’, or very low risk, based on steady and reliable generation of large

volumes of biomass, well-developed and mature supply chain components, and strong local community

support for new bio-based project development. The rated feedstock quantity is notable for its size: 2.4

million tons per year of poultry litter is generated in the Clarksville BDO Zone, which extends a 75-mile

drive distance, centering in the City.

David Rieder, Mayor of Clarksville stated, “The City of Clarksville is at the dawn of a robust market shift

that could not come at a better time as environmental pressures are mounting on all sides of our

economy. My administration’s mission is to address these issues by promoting sustainability, eliminating

food insecurity, and reducing our dependence on non-renewable resources. Our “AA” BDO Zone Rating is

the first step toward building a diverse economy that addresses those issues head-on. We are proud to

be leading Arkansas and the Nation into a promising 21st Century.”

Clarksville’s Poultry Litter rating is the third ‘AA’ rating issued in North America. The ‘AA’ Rating issue

indicates that Clarksville merits strong consideration as a location for new bio-based project development

that requires stable, long-term supplies of poultry litter.

Jordan Solomon, Chairman of the BDO Zone Initiative added, “We commend Clarksville for embracing

the opportunity to utilize poultry litter, an unavoidable and valuable by-product, not only to address

environmental concerns but also positively impact the political landscape. This transformative approach

turns a major statewide issue into an attractive investment opportunity. Undoubtedly, the ‘AA’ BDO Zone

Rating will shed light on Clarksville as one of the leading areas in the nation for a biobased facility

specializing in poultry litter processing.”

To see the full BDO Zone Rating for Clarksville please click here, or visit www.bdozone.org.

About the City of Clarksville

Nestled in the scenic River Valley, Clarksville, Arkansas, is a thriving community of approximately 10,000

residents, boasting a robust economy and a deep commitment to progress and growth. The city’s recent

infrastructure enhancements, particularly the $3,000,000 levee project, have removed a 100-year flood

plain in Downtown Clarksville, safeguarding local businesses and residents from potential flood risks.

Moreover, Clarksville has catalyzed economic development through the creation of a 120-acre industrial

park, designed to attract businesses that align with the community’s values and needs.

Highlighting its diverse and dynamic economy, Clarksville combines a strong manufacturing sector, a

robust agricultural industry, and pioneering research initiatives. The latter is exemplified by the

contributions of the University of Arkansas’s Fruit Research Station. Since 1891, the city has been home

to University of the Ozarks, a private, undergraduate university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church

(U.S.A.). The oldest university in the state, U of O offers more than 60 degree programs and has been

ranked among the top “Best Value” colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report for more than a

decade.

As a result of its continuous support for local businesses and commitment to innovation, Clarksville has

established itself as a regional economic hub. With various industries propelling its prosperity, Clarksville

is set for continued growth, offering a stable and promising future for its residents.

For more information about the City of Clarksville, visit www.clarksvillear.gov. The BDO Zone Local

Development Leader (LDL) is Steve Houserman, Economic Developer (shouserman@clarksvillear.gov).

About Clarksville Connected Utilities (CCU)

Clarksville Connected Utilities (CCU), the municipally owned utility company of Clarksville, Arkansas,

provides essential services including electricity, high-speed fiber internet, water, and wastewater

management to the city’s residents and businesses. With a commitment to sustainable energy

infrastructure, CCU has distinguished itself through the investment in two solar farms that generate 7.5

megawatts of power. This remarkable initiative has placed Clarksville on the map as the first city in

Arkansas to power its municipal operations primarily through solar generation, thus setting a precedent

for other communities in the state.

CCU’s forward-thinking approach extends to its connectivity services, with Clarksville being one of the first

cities in Arkansas to construct and own a robust 10-gigabit fiber network. This investment has enabled

residents and local businesses to access the fastest and most reliable internet service in the state,

attracting companies in the data and alternative energy sectors. Beyond energy and connectivity, CCU has

demonstrated innovation in water treatment by implementing a state-of-the-art Ozone disinfectant

system, offering cleaner water in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner. Through its focus

on sustainable energy, advanced fiber infrastructure, and modern water treatment systems, CCU

contributes significantly to the quality of life in Clarksville, drawing businesses and residents who value

reliable utilities and environmental stewardship.

About The BDO Zone Initiative

The BDO Zone Initiative is an economic development platform that enables local communities to deploy

powerful economic development tools – BDO Zone Ratings – to drive, accelerate, and catalyze biobased

investment and commercial project development in BDO Zones.

A BDO Zone rating is a standards-based technical risk assessment of biomass feedstock, supply chain, and

infrastructure attributes of a region with respect to the feasibility and development potential of new

biofuel, renewable chemical, biogas, bioproduct, or clean hydrogen plants.

BDO Zone ratings help regions and communities attract new biobased project development and

participate in the growing global bioeconomy by demonstrating the maturity of local biomass supply

chains and whether or not they are developed enough to support biobased manufacturing without

excessive risk.

For more information on the BDO Zone Initiative, please contact info@bdozone.org. To view all current

and upcoming BDO Zone designations, visit www.bdozone.org or check out the BDO Zone LinkedIn page

for all news and updates.

About Ecostrat

Ecostrat is the North American Leader in supplying biomass due diligence for biofuels, renewable

chemicals, biogas, and bio-product project development and finance. Ecostrat led the USDOE/BETO

funded project to develop the new investment Standards and Ratings for Biomass Supply Chain Risk.

The Advisory Group combines the BSCR Standards with powerful predictive analytics to understand and

minimize supply chain risk. The Biomass Supply Group has 25 years of experience in sourcing and

supplying more than 5 million tons of biomass feedstock for bioenergy, biofuel, and biochemical projects

across North America.

Jordan Solomon is Chairman of the BDO Zone Initiative and President of Ecostrat. He has overseen the

development and operation of biomass supply chains for more than 5,000,000 tons of feedstock over two

decades for bioenergy, biofuel, and biochemical projects.

Jordan Solomon can be reached at jordan.solomon@ecostrat.com. For more information about Ecostrat,

visit the company’s website at www.ecostrat.com/standards or check out the Ecostrat LinkedIn page for

all news and updates