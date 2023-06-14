JRMC Chief Nursing Officer Recipient Of Statewide Award

Nancy Jo Hill, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Johnson Regional Medical Center, was selected as one of the 20 top nurses in the state and was honored with the 2023 Compassionate Nurse Award.

A total of 100 nurses are recognized each year by Publishing Concepts Inc., the nation’s largest publisher of State Board of Nursing Journals, according to a news release. Eighty finalists were selected for the Compassionate Nurse Award and 20 for the Outstanding Nurse Educator Award.

Hill and the other nominees were honored during the 2023 Nursing Expo at Little Rock.

The honorees were nominated by their coworkers, patients and families for being not only compassionate, but caring and empathetic to their patients. Hill was honored for her outstanding leadership and nursing care during the COVID pandemic. Her commitment to providing treatment to COVID patients and her compassion for patients and her team was the basis for her selection as one of the 2023 Compassionate Nurses in Arkansas.