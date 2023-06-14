Increase In EMS Transports Noted At JRMC Board Meeting

Johnson Regional Medical Center’s emergency medical department has seen a significant increase in runs in the last year, members of the hospital’s Board of Directors were told during their May 25 meeting.

Nancy Hill, chief nursing officer, reported the EMS service increased by 181 runs in the first four months of 2023, compared to the same time period in 2022.

Additional paramedics have been added to the staff, and two ambulances are available at all times, Hill added. She said previously, JRMC EMS crews made approximately 45 percent of all medical transfers but that number has increased to 96 percent because of the addition of paramedics.

Hill also told the Board that the new ambulances which were purchased by the county and city of Clarksville have not yet been delivered due to supply chain issues. She stated she anticipates the first ambulance will arrive in August.

The three ambulances which currently comprise the JRMC fleet are in good working order, Hill assured the Board, although the staff is looking forward to the addition of the two new vehicles.

Hill also praised Jonathan Smith, interim EMS director, for his work.

Clinic Updates

CEO Tommy Hobbs reported the new pain clinic is starting slow with a total of four patients seen as of the date of the Board meeting. A reminder of the clinic’s opening and services offered was distributed to all primary care providers in the area.

For full story see the June 14th edition of The Graphic.