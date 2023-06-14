Broken Sword Triathlon Set For Saturday, Aug. 12

The city of Clarksville’s parks and recreation department recently announced the third annual Broken Sword Triathlon (BST), will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12.

With over 260 registered triathletes in 2022, the BST has established itself as a premier event on the triathlon calendar. Open to both individuals and two- or three-person relay teams, this race caters to all skill levels, making it an ideal opportunity for first timers and seasoned triathletes alike to test their mettle.

“We are proud to see our race grow exponentially year after year,” Race Director Jackie Bateman said. “This event has become a beacon for triathletes seeking an exhilarating race in the foothills of the Ozark mountains.”

The triathlon begins with a mass beach start at Lake Ludwig, where athletes will embark on a 500-meter swim. Participants will then transition to the cycling leg, covering a 15-mile route through rural countryside en route to downtown Clarksville. Finally, athletes will transition to the Clarksville walking trail, where they will complete the race with a five-kilometer run.

Participants will receive one of the event’s renowned finisher medals. As a USAT sanctioned event, the Broken Sword Triathlon adheres to the highest standards of excellence in triathlon competition, providing participants with a well-organized and professionally managed experience.

In addition to the main event, the third annual Broken Sword Triathlon will also feature a kid’s triathlon in the afternoon of the same day. The city’s parks and recreation department will open registration for the Kid’s Triathlon this month, offering young athletes the chance to take part in their own thrilling race and foster a love for physical fitness and competition.

“As participants from across the state and country gather here, our local businesses and hospitality sectors thrive,” Mayor David Rieder said. “The Broken Sword Triathlon brings a sense of vibrancy and excitement to our city and we are proud to be a part of this growing tradition that fosters both physical fitness and community prosperity.”

For more information and to register for the triathlon, visit www.clarksvillear.gov/brokensword. Stay connected with the latest updates by following “Broken Sword Triathlon” on Facebook.

Matthew Dunsworth of Clarksville was the overall winner of the 2022 Broken Sword Triathlon.

–Photo courtesy city of Clarksville